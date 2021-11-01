MyNeighborAlice Trading 15.9% Higher This Week (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for about $14.13 or 0.00023115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $324.92 million and approximately $196.31 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00052149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00224772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00096576 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

