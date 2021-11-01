Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

MYOV opened at $21.88 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.53.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $505,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,462.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $834,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

