Myriad (XMY) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $10,159.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,804,341,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.