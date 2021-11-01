Nano (NANO) Achieves Market Cap of $802.88 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Nano has a market capitalization of $802.88 million and $39.35 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $6.03 or 0.00009840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.54 or 0.07070567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.00322360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $590.15 or 0.00963781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00087560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.23 or 0.00441319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00267427 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004798 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

