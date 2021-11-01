National Bank Financial Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$52.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$52.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.67.

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$42.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.49. The company has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.77 and a one year high of C$46.55.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

