National Bank Financial Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$60.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSU. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.25.

Shares of TSU traded up C$1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$43.75. The company had a trading volume of 57,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,653. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.54. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$19.89 and a 1-year high of C$49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.26.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$86.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 1.7299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

