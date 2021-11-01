National Bank Financial Weighs in on Teck Resources Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.89. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.28.
Shares of TECK opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Teck Resources has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $29.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 635.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 107,969 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 260,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 125,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,297,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Teck Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,975,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,116,000 after purchasing an additional 72,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.
