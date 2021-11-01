National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Fuel Gas is benefiting from the acquisition of Royal Dutch Shell’s assets, which aided it to expand operation in the Appalachian region. Proper cost management is also boosting margins of the company. Completion of projects under development will help it to upgrade natural gas transmission pipelines and assist in cutting emission from utility operation. Stable cash flow allows it to pay regular dividend and its strong liquidity will allow it to meet debt obligations. In the past six months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, its performance can be impacted by strong competition to natural gas from alternate energy sources. Stringent regulations, weather variations and dependence on the performance of subsidiaries to meet its obligations are concerns.”

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NFG opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

