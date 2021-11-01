National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

National Instruments has raised its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. National Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 117.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Instruments to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.45 and a beta of 1.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

