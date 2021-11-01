National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $62.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

