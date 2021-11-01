Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter.

NYSE:NRP opened at $31.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.49. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $382.42 million, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Resource Partners stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Natural Resource Partners worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

