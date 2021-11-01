Needham & Company LLC Boosts SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $200.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.67.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $152.73 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day moving average of $119.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 0.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.