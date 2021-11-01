Nekonium Price Down 22.3% This Week (NUKO)

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, Nekonium has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Nekonium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Nekonium has a total market capitalization of $29,262.41 and approximately $82.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00080418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00075487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00106914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,959.17 or 1.00077348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.55 or 0.07030704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00022744 BTC.

Nekonium Coin Profile

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. The official message board for Nekonium is askmona.org/5387 . The official website for Nekonium is nekonium.github.io . Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

