Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives €75.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €78.25 ($92.06).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday.

NEM stock traded up €5.74 ($6.75) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €99.20 ($116.71). The stock had a trading volume of 203,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €85.17. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52-week high of €105.05 ($123.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

