Nemetschek’s (NEMTF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nemetschek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nemetschek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nemetschek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NEMTF stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.08.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

