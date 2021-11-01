NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its position in NetApp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.28. The stock had a trading volume of 35,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,773. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.24. NetApp has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

