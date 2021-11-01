Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) Price Tops $2.19

Neutrino System Base Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, Neutrino System Base Token has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One Neutrino System Base Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino System Base Token has a total market cap of $255,020.38 and approximately $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neutrino System Base Token

Neutrino System Base Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 coins. The official message board for Neutrino System Base Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino System Base Token’s official website is neutrino.at . Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Neutrino System Base Token Coin Trading

