Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $81.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.33.

NEM stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

