Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 681,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NRGOF opened at $0.06 on Monday. Newrange Gold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09.

Newrange Gold Company Profile

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

