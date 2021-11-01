News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Bought by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in News were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of News by 2.0% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,341,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,861,000 after buying an additional 262,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,301,000 after purchasing an additional 208,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in News by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,716,000 after purchasing an additional 64,406 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in News by 11.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,333,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,176,000 after purchasing an additional 333,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in News by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,575. News Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

