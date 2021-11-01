Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $149.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $80.75 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $385,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

