NEXT.coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.15 or 0.00963781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00267427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00226420 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001327 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00033357 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars.

