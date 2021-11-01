NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NEX stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $962.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 117,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 209,487 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

