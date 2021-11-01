NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NFI. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of NFI Group from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group to a sell rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities cut shares of NFI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of NFI Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$28.90.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$25.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.92. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$14.97 and a twelve month high of C$32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$716.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -511.63%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

