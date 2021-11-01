NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will announce sales of $18.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $22.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $76.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $82.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $46.45 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $79.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%.

NGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of NGM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,426. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,995,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,833,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,860,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 437,541 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after acquiring an additional 413,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

