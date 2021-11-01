Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NHNKY opened at $15.98 on Monday. Nihon Kohden has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of -0.53.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $431.06 million for the quarter.

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.