NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Raised by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $167.80 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $121.10 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $265.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

