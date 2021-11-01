Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stake Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,891,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454,433 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.31% of NIO worth $260,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,447,000 after buying an additional 1,433,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NIO by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,212,000 after buying an additional 384,556 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NIO by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,441,000 after buying an additional 46,991 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of NIO by 114.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 10.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,987,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,754,000 after buying an additional 675,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO opened at $39.41 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

