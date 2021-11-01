Nokian Renkaat Oyj Announces Dividend of $0.71 (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.7067 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

NKRKY stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.57. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.43 million during the quarter.

NKRKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

