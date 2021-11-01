Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Up 97.0% in October

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the September 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 522.0 days.

Shares of NKRKF opened at $37.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

