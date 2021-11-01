Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Up 97.0% in October

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the September 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 522.0 days.
Shares of NKRKF opened at $37.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $41.46.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
Featured Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.