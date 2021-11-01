Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. Nomura has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nomura stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nomura were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

