Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%.
Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. Nomura has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
