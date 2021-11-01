Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NRILY opened at $39.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.38. Nomura Research Institute has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $41.98.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

