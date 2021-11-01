Northern Trust Corp Has $39.53 Million Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $39,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after buying an additional 58,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 415,018 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 356,770 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 690,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,926,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $80.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.11. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $81.74.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFBS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

