Northern Trust Corp Has $40.06 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $40,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 36.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI opened at $238.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.39 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.50.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

