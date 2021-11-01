Northern Trust Corp Has $40.37 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.87% of MGIC Investment worth $40,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

NYSE:MTG opened at $16.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

