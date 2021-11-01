Northern Trust Corp Purchases 11,983 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $39,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,291,000 after buying an additional 132,336 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,625,000 after buying an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after buying an additional 378,979 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after buying an additional 240,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,438,000 after purchasing an additional 37,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.97. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.