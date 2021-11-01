Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 54.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,282 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $38,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,489 shares of company stock worth $2,041,942 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Shares of FRPT opened at $155.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.59 and its 200 day moving average is $154.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.44 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -371.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

