Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,729 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of LCI Industries worth $39,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,341,000 after acquiring an additional 129,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,359,000 after acquiring an additional 248,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $139.64 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $108.22 and a 12-month high of $156.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

