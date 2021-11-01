Northern Trust Corp Sells 81,731 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,731 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.39% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $39,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

KW opened at $22.37 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KW. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.