Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.99 Billion

Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will report sales of $8.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.05 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $10.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $36.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.13 billion to $36.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $38.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.91 billion to $38.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $357.22 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

