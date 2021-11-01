Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Head to Head Contrast

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 21.40% 28.17% 14.67% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.29% -44.33%

This table compares Novozymes A/S and PharmaCyte Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.15 billion 7.84 $432.79 million $1.53 48.20 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.55 million N/A N/A

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Volatility and Risk

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Novozymes A/S and PharmaCyte Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 2 4 2 0 2.00 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

