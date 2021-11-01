Nucleus Vision Hits One Day Volume of $1.03 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $29.39 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00050929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00230206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00096260 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

