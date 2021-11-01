Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

In other news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $5,003,142.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,792,442.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,907 shares of company stock worth $13,080,178. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $111.65 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.67. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

