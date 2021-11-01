Nutrien Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up C$1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$88.43. The company had a trading volume of 953,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,839. The firm has a market cap of C$50.47 billion and a PE ratio of 42.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$49.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.67.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 7.5799997 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$82.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,047 shares in the company, valued at C$1,983,877.50. Also, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total value of C$626,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,537 shares in the company, valued at C$1,465,040.98.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

