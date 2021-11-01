Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to post sales of $5.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.50 billion and the highest is $6.22 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $25.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.86 billion to $26.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 82.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $239,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 5.0% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Nutrien by 23.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.55. 1,791,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,374. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $72.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.