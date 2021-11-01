Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $42.54 Million Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,142 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Red Rock Resorts worth $42,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $54.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 2.46.

RRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.