Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $45.20 Million Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,032,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,353 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $45,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $21.70 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

