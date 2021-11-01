Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $45.60 Million Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,154 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.02% of CareTrust REIT worth $45,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.