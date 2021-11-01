Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,973,154 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,973,154 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $41,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $2,004,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

