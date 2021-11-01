Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 158,250 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 805,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,250 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $43,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after acquiring an additional 60,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after acquiring an additional 105,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 571,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of Banner stock opened at $57.76 on Monday. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.